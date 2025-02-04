Veer Pahariya responded to the assault on comedian Pranit More, stating that he was not involved in the incident and promised that those responsible would be held accountable. Veer stated, "I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity." He further added, "To Pranit and his fans—I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable." According to More, the alleged attack took place on February 2, after Pranit's stand-up show at 24K Kraft Brewzz in Solapur. Pranit, who had stayed behind to meet some fans, was approached by a group of 11-12 men pretending to be supporters. Instead of asking for selfies, the group immediately turned violent, punching and kicking him repeatedly. ‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Baba Pe Joke Maarke Dikha’: Comedian Pranit More Allegedly Assaulted for Joking About ‘Sky Force’ Actor at Solapur Stand-Up Show – Read Statement.

Veer Pahariya's Post

Veer Pahariya's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

