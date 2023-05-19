Vidyut Jammwal’s spy thriller IB 71 has fared decently at the box office despite the likes of Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story and Hollywood outing Fast X being the big competitor. The film stands to a total of Rs 11 Crore now after one week of its release. IB71 Trailer Out! Vidyut Jammwal’s Espionage Thriller on Indo-Pak War Arrives in Theatres on May 12 (Watch Video).

IB71 Week 1 Box Office Report

#IB71 fares reasonably well in Week 1… Withstands #TheKeralaStory, but affected due to #FastX [on Thu]… Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Fri 1.55 cr, Sat 2.53 cr, Sun 3.10 cr, Mon 1.10 cr, Tue 1.06 cr, Wed 1.02 cr, Thu 65 lacs. Total: ₹ 11.01 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/djJK4WYmUU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2023

