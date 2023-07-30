Ibrahim Ali Khan recently was papped shirtless in the city. The star kid was seen playing football in a Mumbai sports club and was seen flaunting his toned six-pack abs during the rain while carrying the white T-shirt that he wears later. For the most part of the video, he's seen wearing only dark grey shorts. Ibrahim Ali Khan Flaunts His Dimpled Smile As He Poses With Jaya Bachchan on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Sets (View Pic).

Check Out Ibrahim Ali Khan's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

