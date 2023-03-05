After Kareena Kapoor Khan, it's Sara Ali Khan, who took to Instagram and wished her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 22nd birthday. The "Chaka Chak" actress dropped an unseen photo of 'Iggy Potter' and also penned a cute note to wish him on IG. "The day you were born I knew I wouldn’t be moms #1 child," she captioned the post. Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'Handsome' Ibrahim Ali Khan on His 22nd Birthday With a Cute Post (View Pic).

Sara Ali Khan Wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan:

