World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad is a star-studded affair! Well, as many Bollywood stars have flown to Gujarat to witness the cricket match. Now amid this, a picture shared by Shah Rukh Khan's fan club sees numerous B-town celebs in one frame enjoying the match. Right from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana, stars seem to be having a fun time watching IND vs AUS match. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Spotted Enjoying IND vs AUS Final Match at Narendra Modi Stadium (View Pics & Video).

