Shashank Singh has received much praise for his match-winning knock for Punjab Kings in their victory over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. But Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta lauded the 32-year-old for his positive attitude. Shashank was the talking point after Punjab Kings 'accidentally' signed him at the IPL 2024 auction and the franchise also later clarified this issue. On April 4, Shashank slammed 61 runs off just 29 balls to take Punjab Kings to a win over Gujarat Titans. In a post on 'X', Zinta wrote how Shashank handled all the 'jokes, comments and brick bats' sportingly after the confusion at the auction and also wrote that he won her admiration and respect. Viral Video Shows Punjab Kings Players and Staff 'Not Applauding' Shashank Singh for His Match-Winning Half-Century During GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Fans React.

Preity Zinta Praises Shashank Singh

Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ……. but not Shashank ! He is not like a lot of… pic.twitter.com/OAPfLFKwxq — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 5, 2024

Preity Zinta Chats With Shashank Singh After Punjab Kings' Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

