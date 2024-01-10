Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s pre-wedding festivities have been a grand affair. As their much-anticipated wedding approaches, numerous pictures and videos from the couple’s sangeet night are going viral. One of the standout videos captures Ira and Nupur’s grand entry at their pre-wedding function, where the couple looked stunning in traditional attires. Ira adorned a lehenga but added a unique twist by wearing a red-hooded cape instead of the traditional dupatta. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Heartmelting Performance Lights Up the Couple’s Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Sangeet Ceremony

The Adorable Couple

