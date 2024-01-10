Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are set to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony on January 10. Several pictures and videos from the couple’s pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online. The latest one that is making rounds online is from Ira and Nupur’s sangeet ceremony. It is Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s heart-melting performance that lit up the event. The two, along with their son Azad, were seen crooning the song “Phoolan Ka Taron Ka” at the sangeet. Check out the video below: Video of Aamir Khan Enjoying at Ira Khan’s Mehndi Ceremony With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Azad Goes Viral – WATCH.

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Sangeet Ceremony

