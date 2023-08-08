The nostalgia train continues as an old clip has resurfaced from the archives of the TV series Yule Love Stories, starring Ashutosh Gowariker. In the episode titled America Return (Vapasi), which aired during 1993-94, Gowariker portrayed an NRI character named Mohan. The clip has fans drawing parallels to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film Swades (2004) for good reason. Both Gowariker and Khan essayed similar roles – returning NRIs reconnecting with their roots. A notable touch to this parallel narrative is the late Kishori Ballal, who portrayed Mohan's mother in both Yule Love Stories and Swades, adding a sentimental link between the two projects. The intriguing connection doesn't stop there. Both Yule Love Stories and Swades are steeped in a similar love story angle, enhancing the uncanny resemblance between the two. The thought-provoking question arises: did this early portrayal inspire Gowariker to create the masterpiece Swades in 2004? The film, directed by Gowariker himself, features Khan returning to India, echoing a similar sentiment as seen in the viral clip. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Gets Highest Views Ever in 24 Hours For Any Indian Film! Check Out The Viral Video Here:

#AshutoshGowariker played an NRI - Mohan in episode America Return (Vapasi) of #ZeeTV anthology #YuleLoveStories (1993-94). He comes to meet his Kaveri Amma (late Kishori Ballal herself) Do you think this inspired him to make #Swades (2004)?#ShahRuhKhan Here's an edited clip 👇 pic.twitter.com/bVelllFOyW — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) August 8, 2023

Check Out The Full Episodes Here:

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Similar Clip From Swades Movie:

