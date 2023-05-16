Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta is expecting her first baby soon and the actress had a warm and loving baby shower function along with hubby Vatsal Sheth. The actress looked gorgeous in a stunning pink saree while Vatsal sported a kurta pyjama as the duo went all ethnic in this family function. Ishita Dutta Shares ‘Precious’ Video of Announcing Pregnancy to Hubby Vatsal Seth and ‘Fave’ People in Her Life – WATCH.

Ishita Dutta’s Baby Shower Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

