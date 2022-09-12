The makers of Jahaan Chaar Yaar have dropped a new song from the movie starring the leads Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. Titled "Aisi Ki Taisi", the melody sees the girls letting it loose and having a blast at a beach. The fun track is sung by Mika Singh and Deedar Kaur. Jahaan Chaar Yaar: Swara Bhasker, Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on September 16 (View Poster).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)