The much-awaited trailer of Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh will be out tomorrow (March 19). Singh made the announcement by sharing a still from the film on his Instagram.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)