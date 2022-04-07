Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Jersey. The duo visited the sets of India’s Got Talent where they happily grooved to the peppy number “Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai” with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

