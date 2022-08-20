Jogi's teaser starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role is out! Set in Delhi during 1984, the movie tells the tale of a Sikh man, who stands by his family amidst deadly riots. The video highlights courage and valour of Diljit's character in this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. The film releases on Netflix on September 16. Jogi: Release Date of Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Emotional Thriller Film Unveiled!

Watch Video:

