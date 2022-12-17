Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in titular roles. It will also witness the presence of John Abraham, who will play the villain in the movie. As John celebrates his birthday today, YRF took to its social media handle to wish the actor and also released his look in the film. Pathaan: John Abraham Was the Only Choice for the Antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan Starrer, Says Director Siddharth Anand.

Take A Look:

Making deadly look uber cool, here's wishing our badass villain @TheJohnAbraham a very happy birthday! #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @iamsrk | @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand pic.twitter.com/yZ5Lt8YQ5D — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 17, 2022

