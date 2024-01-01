John Abraham has set foot on a new journey, securing a 5,416 sqft bungalow nestled in Khar's Linking Road, Mumbai. The property, accompanied by 7,722 sqft of land, became his for Rs 71 crore, as per documents uncovered by IndexTap.com. According to reports, the estate, under the ownership of Pravin Nathalal Shah, an 81-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, USA, and his family. Tiger Nageswara Rao: John Abraham Lends His Voice for Ravi Teja’s Pan India Film Teaser (Watch Video).

John Abraham Buys New Bungalow:

