Actor John Abraham lends his voice for Ravi Teja’s first PAN India film Tiger Nageswara Rao (TNR) teaser. Directed by Vamsee and backed by producer Abhishek Agarwal, Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the notorious thief. The film is set in 70s. The teaser of the film will launch on May 24. Tiger Nageswara Rao Release Date: Ravi Teja and Director Vamsee's Film to Arrive in Theatres on October 20 (View Poster).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

RAVI TEJA’S PAN-INDIA FILM: JOHN ABRAHAM DOES VOICEOVER TO INTRODUCE TEASER… #JohnAbraham has done the voiceover to introduce the teaser of #RaviTeja’s first PAN-#India film #TigerNageswaraRao… The teaser will be launched on 24 May at an event. Directed by #Vamsee…… pic.twitter.com/KtUIMflqaC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)