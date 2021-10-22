John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 was initially scheduled to be released on November 26 and on the same date Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth was also slated to hit the theatres. Well, the clash has now been averted as the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 has preponed its theatrical release to November 25. The team has also announced that the film’s action-packed trailer would be unveiled on October 25.

Announcement On The Theatrical Release Of Satyameva Jayate 2 And The Trailer

