Karan Johar who is known to create the best of family dramas is back at it again! As of November 20, the filmmaker dropped the release date of his much-awaited film titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli in key roles. The makers shared a video announcing that the family drama will hit the screens on June 24, 2022. Also, the glimpses of the cast from the multi-starrer see them decked up in traditional attires.

Watch Video:

