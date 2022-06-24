Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and has sent best wishes to the Jugjugg Jeeyo star cast. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles. The actor captioned the post as, "Sending my best wishes, hamesha #JugJuggJeeyo." Jugjugg Jeeyo Review: Critics Hail Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s Family Entertainer!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)