Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor's film Jugjugg Jeeyo released in theatres today (June 24). Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie had high expectations from it considering a stellar star cast. Even the advance booking of the flick showed decent numbers and so we've hoping that this one turns out to be a great watch at the cinema halls. Now, early reviews of JJJ are already out and we see a positive response from the critics. As the moviegoers have termed the film as a complete family entertainer. Check out the review roundup of the movie below. Jugjugg Jeeyo Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's Film Is an ‘Entertainer’ As Per Critics!

India Today: "At the heart of it, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all about saving a marriage and realising that making a compromise and keeping your self-respect are two different conversations. Despite how deep the subjects might be, director Raj Mehta manages to use humour, sarcasm and wit to keep the proceedings light and engaging. Just like all marriages, the film isn’t perfect and has its fair share of flaws, and those imperfections make the film worthwhile."

News18: "Jugjugg Jeeyo will make you laugh, cry and join the characters on the emotional roller coaster. The film is thoroughly entertaining, and paisa wasool, and you should definitely give it a watch." JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Chemistry Spells Magic While Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Are True Stars Of This Fun-filled Dharma 'Homecoming' (LatestLY Exclusive).

TOI: "The runtime is slightly problematic and it could have done with a tighter edit. What really draws you in are the powerful performances and quirky dialogues. Just like its characters, Jugjugg Jeeyo too has its flaws but at the end of the day, it’s all in the family and this is just the kind of wholesome family entertainer that we need to watch in the theatre."

