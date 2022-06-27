Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's film Jugjugg Jeeyo has been getting good box office collection. Now, to celebrate the success, Amul Topical has turned creative once again and gave an awesome shoutout to the family comedy-drama film. Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 3: Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 36.93 Crore!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)