It’s been a while since Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor shared a photo of his sweet daughter, his first-born, Misha. And we need our daily dose of cuteness, which is why we bring you this adorable collection of Shahid and Misha Kapoor’s photos. Born in 2016 to Shahid and wife Mira Rajput, five-year-old Misha is the apple of her parents’ eyes. And she certainly has got her daddy wrapped around her little finger.

1. Oh My Heart, Oh My Heart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

2. So So Cute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

3. Best Buddies For Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

4. Why So Cute, Missy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

5. Look on a Happy Father's Face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

6. These Two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

7. She Really is An Angel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

8. Enjoying The Best of Times

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

9. Bonus GIF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

10. Like Father, Like Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)