Kajol celebrated her 49th birthday on August 5, 2023. The Trial actress was showered with heartfelt wishes across social media platforms. Kajol shared pics of the birthday cake on Instagram and penned a sweet note to thank everyone for the wishes. She wrote, “thank u to all and everyone who loves me.. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back ..” Kajol Birthday: Netizens Extend Heartfelt Wishes to The Trial Actress As She Turns 49!

Kajol’s Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

