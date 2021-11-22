After Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind for the withdrawal of the Padma Shri Award conferred on actor Kangana Ranaut, Mumbai Sikh Gurudwara has also filed a complaint against the actress for spreading hatred, insulting and humiliating the Sikh Community.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Complaint filed by Team of Shri Guru Singh Sabha Dadar Mumbai against Kangana Ranaut for insulting the Sikh community. pic.twitter.com/aAo1PAHJBL — Maanmohan Singh Pahujaa (@msgpahujaa) November 22, 2021

Pictures Of The Notice:

Mumbai Sikh Gurudwara's file complaint against @KanganaOfficia for spreading hatred, insulting and humiliating the Sikh Community @SikhPA @WorldGurudwara (1/2) pic.twitter.com/YHxtetUjVX — Krishna Hegde (@KrishnaHegde_SS) November 22, 2021

