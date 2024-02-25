Actress Kangana Ranautknown for her strong and raw opinions on Politics, Bollywood has fired again this time, but sadly in the wrong direction. The Bollywood actress misinterpreted a satirical post on Instagram regarding the Anti-Cheat Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha in February 2024 and aimed to prevent cheating and malpractices during public examinations. The post shared by the actress was nothing more than a meme that took a humourous twist and stated that the bill was passed for cheating in relationships. Assuming this as actual news, Kangana reposted the post on her Instagram story. She said, "This was the most needed bill for the safety of young vulnerable women, who fall for the fake promises of marriage and even for the sanctity of the institution of marriage, in the age of dating and hookup apps behaving immoral, frivolous, inconsistent and simply perverted has become cool, some remand in jail and fine in crores should fix the urge of tinder and ginger." After realising that she misunderstood the nature of the post, the Emergency actress quickly deleted her Instagram story. 13 Years Of Tanu Weds Manu: Makers Share a Poster of Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Starrer on Insta To Celebrate the Occasion.

Check Out the Post on Which Kangana Reacted Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tathya (@thetathyaindiaa)

