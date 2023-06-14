Actor Karan Deol hosted a splendid pre-wedding soiree in Mumbai on Monday evening. Recently, an exclusive video emerged online, capturing a heartwarming moment of Karan Deol and his fiancee, Drisha Acharya. The couple stood side by side, surrounded by an elegant, towering white cake, as they shared the joy of cutting it together. In the footage from the celebration, Karan looked dashing in a vibrant blue kurta, while Drisha graced the occasion in a stunning, vibrant yellow saree. Their radiant smiles illuminated the atmosphere as they lovingly fed each other delectable bites of cake and joyfully posed for cherished photographs. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s Wedding Preparations Begin As Actor’s Residence Gets Decorated! (Watch Video).
Check Out The Video Here:
Inside Karan Deol and Drisha’s pre-wedding bash, video goes viral.❤️#KaranDeol #DrishaAcharya #dharmendra #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/3Og35WzJbR
— E24 (@E24bollynews) June 14, 2023
