Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol got married to his longtime love, Drisha Acharya in a dreamy wedding on June 18. The Deols kept the shaadi lowkey and only near-dear ones were in attendance. Now, post marriage, Karan took to Instagram and dropped pics from the D-day which sees the bride and groom in ethnic wear performing their marriage rituals. The photos indeed echo how the newlyweds are very much into each other. Have a look. Dharmendra Dance to Dhol Beats at Karan Deol's Wedding VIDEO: Watch Veteran Actor Add 'Chaar Chaand' to Grandson's Special Day With His Performance.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Wedding Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)