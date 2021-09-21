Karan Johar and Netflix have parted ways. As per a report on Economic Times, the streaming giant and the filmmaker had signed an exclusive deal in September 2019 with an aim to supply all Dharmatic Entertainment's content to the OTT platform. However, now that's not the case. “The deal has been called off and Dharmatic can now work with other video streaming services too,” a close source told ET.

The “exclusive” content deal between ⁦@NetflixIndia⁩ and ⁦@karanjohar⁩’s ⁦@Dharmatic_⁩ is off. They will continue to work on already announced projects, but ⁦@DharmaMovies⁩ can now work with other #OTT players too. Full story - https://t.co/pg6aaTUBrb pic.twitter.com/BRMEeixVjS — Gaurav Laghate ET (@gaurav_laghate) September 21, 2021

