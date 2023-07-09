Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar recently hosted an enjoyable get-together for a star-studded lineup of content creators. Among the attendees were popular names in the industry, including Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika Nm, Danish Sait, and Vedant Lamba. The icing on the cake was the presence of actor Arjun Kapoor, who added to the festive atmosphere. Karan took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots from the event, offering a glimpse into their joyful moments. In one picture, the entire group was captured making funny faces and bursting into laughter. Karan captioned the photo with excitement, highlighting it as the ultimate kitty party featuring the best content creators in the business. Check Out Karan Johar’s Hilarious Answers to Questions About His Sexuality and Regrets in ‘Ask Me Anything’ Session.