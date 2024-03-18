The multi-talented Karan Johar took to Instagram today and posted lovely pictures with his mom, Hiroo Johar, to wish her on birthday. Hiroo, wife of late filmmaker Yash Johar, turned a year older on March 18. In the pictures, Karan can be seen kissing his mother and posing together. The other click, we get to see Hiroo with KJo's twins, Yash and Roohi. Along with the snapshots, Karan also posted a love-filled long note for maa. Check it out! Karan Johar Pens Sweetest Note for His ‘Sunshines’ Yash and Roohi on Their 7th Birthday; Filmmaker Writes, 'Grow Up but Never Change'.

Karan Johar Wishes His Mother On Birthday

