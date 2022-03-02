There would be three new talents introduced to the world of cinema through Dharma Productions’ banner on March 3, confirms Karan Johar through a video post on social media. He mentioned that tomorrow at 10am he would be announcing a new movie and the cast of the same. Ever since KJo shared this news, fans are extremely thrilled about it. Karan Johar Hints at ‘New Beginnings’ in a Lengthy Post; Filmmaker to Make an Announcement on March 3!

Karan Johar’s Latest Announcement

