Karan Johar took to Instagram today and shared a video that features his two kids Yash and Roohi roasting him for his 'bad' singing skills. In the video, we get to see the little ones telling KJo that he sings badly on TV. Later on, the filmmaker starts singing "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar", to which Yash-Roohi put their hands over their ears. Hahaha! Karan Johar Calls His Kids Yash and Roohi ‘Useless Weather Reporters’ As He Brings the Toodles Season Back (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

