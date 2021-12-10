Karan Johar's family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which released in 2001 is iconic in many ways. Right from the songs, dialogues, fashion, casting, all was simply perfect. Now, this December as K3G completes 20 years, seems like one of the lead actresses of the film Kareena Kapoor Khan is feeling nostalgic. As today (December 10), she took to Instagram and shared her Friday mood which saw her binge-watching K3G. She shared a glimpse of her song Dekha Tumko Jabse from the movie on the stories. Have a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on 20 Years of K3G:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

