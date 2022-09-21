Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and fans as well as fraternity peeps are pouring love for Bebo online. However, it's sister Karisma Kapoor's wish for the 'Heroine' of Bollywood which is extra special. As Lolo took to Instagram and wished her sis with cute note and childhood pics. Aww-dorable! Amrita Arora Wishes ‘Eternal Pouter’ Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Birthday with Perfect Picture Post on Instagram!

Karisma Wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)