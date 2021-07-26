The melodious Lata Mangeshkar shared a video on her Twitter account remembering the martyrs who lost their lives serving our country. She went on to pay a tribute to our Indian soldiers with a soulful song.

Check Out The Video Below:

Namaskar. Aaj Kargil Vijay Diwas hai. Main hamare veer shaheedo’n ko shraddhanjali arpan karti hun aur hamari Bhartiya Sena jo desh ka gaurav hai usey koti koti pranam karti hun. Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena. https://t.co/Y8PXTDevc8 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)