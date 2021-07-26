Today is the day when the Indian Army clinched victory at Kargil in 1999 after defeating Pakistan. The whole country is proud of the soldiers who fought the war and also those who laid down their lives. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to saluter their valour and achievement. He rightfully says, 'Aap Hain To Hum Hain.'

Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2021

