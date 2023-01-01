Karisma Kapoor’s New Year 2023 post is just too hot to handle. The Bollywood beauty has extended heartfelt wishes to all her fans with a sexy post on Instagram. The actress is seen pouting and posing in black one shoulder monokini as she wishes everyone ‘Happy New Year’. Happy New Year 2023: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Rajinikanth and More Celebs Wish Fans on Social Media!

Karisma Kapoor’s First Post Of 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)