Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira Kapoor is celebrating her 17th birthday today. On this special occasion, aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan has extended birthday wishes to ‘Lolo ki beti’ by sharing a throwback picture featuring her sister and niece. She mentioned in her post, “Kind, gentle and beautiful…All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Post For Samaira

