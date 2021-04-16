Kartik Aaryan apparently has been removed or replaced from Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dostana 2. A Peepingmoon exclusive claims that the actor's unprofessional behaviour has made people at Karan Johar's production house quite annoyed. So they have decided to replace him and never to work with him again. Recently, Karan Johar also put to rest rumours about Kartik being part of yet another Dharma movie, directed by Sharan Sharma.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)