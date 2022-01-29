Kartik Aaryan took to social media and shared a picture of himself where he can be seen posing with a camera. The actor shared a happy news with the click that he has commenced his first shoot of 2022. The Dhamaka actor captioned the post as, "First shoot of 2022. So badly missed this feeling."

Check Out The Pictures Below:

First shoot of 2022 ❤️ So badly missed this feeling… pic.twitter.com/2N1vVoWTFQ — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)