Rakhi Sawant never shies away from expressing her affection for beau Adil Khan. The two were photographed together earlier today at the Mumbai Airport. Rakhi was seen dressed up in ethnic outfit and happily flaunted her mehndi on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2022. It would be the actress’ first Karwa Chauth with Adil. First Karwa Chauth 2022: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha to Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar – Newly Married Celebs Who Will Celebrate the Festival for the First Time!

Rakhi Sawant And Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant And Adil Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rakhi Sawant Flaunting Her Mehndi

Rakhi Sawant (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

