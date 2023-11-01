Varun Dhawan shared a couple of pictures on Instagram with his wife Natasha Dalal. In these romantic pictures, Natasha is seen sitting on Varun's lap, and they both are looking at the camera. The Bawaal actor is wearing a blue denim shirt and a maroon sleeveless coat; on the other hand, Natasha looks perfect. She is wearing a pink and violet-colored lehenga and kept her makeup simple. She lets her hair fall loosely and accessorizes her look with matching bangles and a bindi. Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mira Rajput, Geeta Basra and Natasha Dalal Perform The Rituals at Sunita Kapoor's Residence (Watch Video).

Check Out Varun Dhawan's IG Pics Here:

