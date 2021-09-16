Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav have signed a film titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which is backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. This one is produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and helmed by debutante Arjun Varain Singh. Along with the film announcement, the makers also shared glimpses from the same.

