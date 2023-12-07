The makers of the upcoming drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan unveiled a new poster today (December 7) featuring Ananya Panday's character Ahana on Instagram. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in key roles. Along with the poster reveal, they also announced the trailer release date, stating 'it arrives in 3 days.' KGHK is set to premiere on December 26 on Netflix. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Song 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Celebrate Digital-Age Friendship Through Nostalgic Lenses, Vacations and Insta Reels! (Watch Video).

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan New Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

