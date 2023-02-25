The first song for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled "Naiyo Lagda" released recently and received a good response. Now a new announcement has been made for Salman Khan's film. The second for the film titled "Billi Billi" will release on March 2. Salman Khan's Dance Moves in 'Naiyo Lagda' Song Are Going Viral; Twitterati Share Funny Memes and Jokes on Bhai's 'Leg Shakes'!

View Billi Billi Release Date Here:

#BilliBilli, the second song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, will be released on March 2. pic.twitter.com/DwK5oVbRve — Cinema Mania (@ursniresh) February 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)