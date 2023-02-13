During Bigg Boss 16 Finale, Salman Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and choreographed by Sabina Khan, the song "Naiyo Lagda", featuring Salman and Pooja Hegde, is going viral but for all wrong reasons. Fans are amused by Salman's dance moves in the song, especially when he does something similar to leg lunges in one part of the song. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Naiyo Lagda: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde Romance in Beautiful Locales!

ICYMI, here's the song:

Check Out the Twitter Reactions Below:

wtf is this choreography 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vRkKJHAOS9 — ح (@hmmbly) February 12, 2023

'Sallu Bhai Never Disappoints'

'Salman Khan The Dancer'

'Behind the Scenes'

Ahem...

'Best Dancer in our Country'

#NaiyoLagda CHARTBUSTER #SalmanKhan is the best dancer in our country right now Awesome 👌 👏 WEAR HEADPHONES PLZ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D9ZXlNwbnU — RONITᴶᴬᵂᴬᴺ | ( FAN ACCOUNT ) (@SRKzRonit) February 12, 2023

'When There is no Dance Step Left'

When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there! Smooth Leg Shakes!!#NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/OGLzKTpC2i — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrkfan_brk) February 12, 2023

That's Bit Stretching it, Ain't It?

#NaiyoLagda AFTER WATCHING BHOI DANCE MY RESPECT FOR THIS MAN INCREASE BY 100000%#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/TONHItcNLv — karan Arora (@KaranAr37362920) February 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)