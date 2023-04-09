Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer starring Salman Khan as the lead hero is all set to release on April 10. Now today, the superstar revealed the time when KKBKKJ's first glimpse will be unveiled online. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer arrives tomorrow at 6 PM IST. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie releases this Eid. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Bathukamma: Salman Khan in Mundu Is Highlight of This Telugu Track Featuring Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill and Venkatesh (Watch Video).

