The upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8 will be graced by handsome hunks Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The newly released promo gives a sneak peek into the fun and spicy conversation of the actors. Arjun and Aditya engage in banter, playfully teasing each other and delighting the audience with their entertaining and witty responses. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asks Arjun: "If you were stuck in a lift with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?" The Gunday actor chimes in, saying, “Aashiqui toh zaroor karta, kiske saath pata nahin," leaving Aditya surprised as he exclaims, "What!” Arjun playfully adds with a humorous accent, “Just joking.” The new episode of KWK8 streams every Thursday on Disney+Hotstar. Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Sara Ali Khan Teases Ananya Panday About Rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur With Her 'Night Manager' Dig; Dream Girl 2 Actress Gives a Quirky Response! (Watch Video).

