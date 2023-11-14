The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, will be filled with laughter and candid moments. The banter between Kareena and Alia about family dynamics and parenting is sure to add a humorous touch in the latest episode. In the show, Alia revealed that both she and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, love to spend quality time with their cute little daughter, Raha. However, due to their busy schedules, there is a lack of time for them to spend with Raha. Alia mentioned, 'Sometimes, we fight at home for Raha. It's like, now you have her, now give me.' To this, the doting nanad jumped into the conversation and gave a valuable piece of advice to end the fight over daughter Raha between Alia and Ranbir. Kareena suggested they plan for another child and added, 'That’s the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each.' Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Alia Bhatt Returns to the Controversial Couch; Kareena Kapoor Ignores Alleged Feud With Ameesha Patel (Watch Video).

